Accomack honored with National Award for budget presentation

The County of Accomack has been honored with a national award for its recent budget presentation. The recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association, which is based in Chicago, Illinois.

The G-F-O-A says the award is a significant achievement that reflects the commitment of the county’s governing body and staff. The county had to meet nationally recognized guidelines designed to assess how well a budget works as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.

Over 1,900 participants are in the Budget Awards Program nationwide. A county official stated that Accomack’s budget documents were rated “proficient” in all four main categories and met all fourteen mandatory criteria to receive the honor.

The G-F-O-A mentioned that award recipients, like Accomack County, are pioneering efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments across North America.

The most recent list of award recipients and their documents are posted quarterly on the G-F-O-A’s website.

County Administrator Mike Mason said that the finance department under the direction of Chief Financial Officer Leslie Lewis worked very hard and deserve credit for a job well done. Accomack County has received this award several times in the past.