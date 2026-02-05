Accomack Grand Jury indicts eight on various charges

By Linda Cicoira

Eight people were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury on Monday on charges that ranged from drug offenses to theft and eluding police.

Twenty-six-year-old Vashad Rykish Reid, whose address was not available, was indicted on a Nov. 19, 2025, count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Forty-three-year-old Tymeka Michelle Sturgis, of New Church, was indicted on counts of

possession of cocaine and being a prisoner in possession of an unlawful chemical. The alleged offenses occurred on Sept. 22, 2025.

Thirty-year-old Dinaija Q. Craft, of Trenton, N.J., was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Aug. 25, 2025.

Thirty-three-year-old Derimon E. Hargis, of Jacob Street in Onancock, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Aug. 25, 2025.

Fifty-one-year-old Tonya Renee Carpenter, of Barn Wood Drive in Onancock, was indicted on a count of possession of heroin on Sept. 17, 2025.

Thirty-eight-year-old Myron H. Edwards II, whose address was not available, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on Sept. 25, 2025.

Twenty-two-year-old Lavar Williams Heath, of Savageville Road in Onancock, was indicted on an Oct. 9, 2025, count of felony eluding police.

Thirty-nine-year-old Lazida Renee Austin, of Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne, Md., was indicted on a count of shoplifting or altering merchandise valued at more than $1,000 on Jan. 15.