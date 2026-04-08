Accomack Grand Jury hands down indictments for violent crimes, drug offenses, election fraud

By Linda Cicoira

Election fraud, theft, maiming, drug offenses, abduction, strangulation, robbery, assault, and a death threat were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury on Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Kyree Townsend, of Chincoteague Island, was indicted on counts of maliciously maiming and unlawfully wounding on Dec. 23, 2025. Court records state that the victim was permanently or severely injured in the incidents.

Forty-seven-year-old Jeffery Joseph Alther, of Shields Bridge Road in Belle Haven, was indicted on counts of abducting by force or intimidation, strangulation, malicious wounding, and suffocation on Dec. 23, 2025.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Janeth Ibarra, of Bentlee Way in Greenbush, was indicted on a count of making a false statement on a voter registration form on Nov. 4, 2024.

Fifty-one-year-old Keith Allen Marousek, of Old Snow Hill Road in Pocomoke City, Md., was indicted on a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 on Dec. 4, 2025.

Forty-five-year-old Donzell Arnaz Sheppard, of Brickhouse Drive in Exmore, was indicted on a count of being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun on Dec. 18 or 19, 2025.

Fifty-two-year-old Deandria Marcus Brown, of Greta Road in Oak Hall, was indicted on counts of assault and battery of Deputy P. Meuli and Investigator R. Marquez of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20, 2025.

Forty-four-year-old Tristan Conn Bogush, of Dream Park Drive in New Church, was indicted on counts of forcibly robbing of money, attempted forcible robbery of someone who was identified in court records as B.V.V. of cash, and assaulting Sgt. C. Hodgson, Deputies E. Solorzano, and Deputy Vargas of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6, 2025.

Twenty-six-year-old Riker David Bucci, of Moonshot Lane in Frederick, Md., was indicted on a count of robbing $80 worth of commissary by using physical force on Nov. 6, 2025.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Garrett Irwin, of Seabreeze Drive on Chincoteague Island, was indicted on a count of threatening by electronic communication to kill or injure on Dec. 6, 2025.

Sixty-five-year-old Brian Doughty Sr., of Davis Road in New Church, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Dec. 2, 2025.

Sixty-year-old Gordon Michael Garris, of Bobtown Road in Pungoteague, was indicted on a count of possessing methamphetamine on June 2, 2025.

Thirty-four-year-old Dijon Ryheem Smith, of Long Lane in Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Dec. 30, 2025.

Thirty-four-year-old Hebrew Johnson Finney Jr., of Coastal Boulevard in Onley, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Dec. 20, 2025.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wilber Enri Landaverde Murcia, of Gaithersburg, Md., was indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine on Jan. 5, 2026.

Sixty-six-year-old David William Windsor, of Barn Woods Drive in Onancock, of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of cocaine on Nov. 29, 2025.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Sherrod Miles, of Barnes Wood Road in Onancock, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin on Sept. 17, 2025.

Twenty-year-old Lamar Maalik Byrd, of Roosevelt Avenue in Exmore, was indicted on counts of possessing cocaine and possessing or transporting ammunition by a felon on Dec. 10, 2025.

Forty-three-year-old William Nicholas Scott, who was listed as homeless, was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine and credit card larceny on Dec. 6, 2025.