By Linda Cicoira

Accomack Supervisors reviewed their plan Wednesday to provide $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to each of the 13 volunteer fire and rescue companies in the county.

The companies must be compliant with the county’s audit requirements, including providing audited financial statements from fiscal years 2019 and 2020. Public Safety Director C. Ray Pruitt will be emailing applications to the companies. The deadline to apply is April 22, 2022. Companies have experienced financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 including loss of revenue via fundraisers, donations, and/or ambulance billing and have had an increase in operational expenses due to the pandemic.

County workers will review the applications and respond to each company by June 1, 2022. Funding of awards will occur no later than June 30, 2022.

.