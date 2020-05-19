Accomack farmer David Hickman talks with President Trump at White House

Eastern Shore agriculture was promoted on the country’s biggest stage Tuesday when Accomack County farmer David Hickman spoke on national television with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Hickman, the co-owner and operator of Dublin Farms Inc. in Horntown, talked about his farm’s upcoming participation in the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which will provide $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat to people in need.

“This program is going to help tremendously with the movement of potatoes this summer,” said Hickman, appearing at the White House lectern with Trump listening on.

“It’s certainly going to impact the Virginia potato business,” he said.

Trump and Hickman then a short exchange on the potato industry, with Hickman mentioning his homeland and inviting the president to his farm.

“Regionally, it’s a big business in our area, called the Eastern Shore,” he said.

Hickman and his brother, Phillip, own the farm, producing red, yellow and white potatoes, along with string beans and grains. David Hickman is also in his eighth term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.

Trump asked several questions of Hickman and was impressed by the process.

“That’s very good,” he said, saying the information was “interesting to me.”

“And you love that business, right?” the president asked.

“Been at it all my life,” Hickman said. “Yes, sir.”

Later, Hickman invited Trump to visit, and the president appeared to accept.

“I might, be careful, I might,” Trump said, adding, “I’ll be there.”

What the president said next triggered a response from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and a chat about potatoes led to a series of political jabs.

“We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor,” he said. “They want to take your Second Amendment away. You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

Northam quickly responded on Twitter to Trump’s remarks.

“I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President — our potatoes are fine,” he tweeted.

The full video can be seen below. Hickman’s part begins at 16:58.