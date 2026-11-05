Accomack extends deadline for home-based child care assistance to Nov. 20

Accomack County has extended the application deadline for a pilot program helping residents establish licensed home-based child care businesses, with priority consideration for providers in northern Accomack.

Complete applications for the Accomack Home-Based Child Care Capacity Project are due by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20. The previous deadline was Oct. 31.

The county is partnering with Minus 9 to 5 at Old Dominion University to address a shortage of child care options that county officials say creates barriers for families seeking to work or pursue education. The shortage is particularly significant in the county’s northern communities, according to the program description.

Selected applicants will receive assistance with eligible startup expenses and the licensing process. Support may include child care equipment and furnishings, educational materials, a laptop and management software, outdoor fencing assistance, required training, health screenings and licensing-related costs.

Minus 9 to 5 will coordinate technical assistance, training and approved materials while helping applicants navigate state licensing, business registration and local requirements.

Applicants must be at least 18 and plan to operate a home-based child care program in Accomack County. They must have access to a suitable residence, complete required training and background checks, and meet applicable licensing and local requirements.

Participants must also agree to participate as Virginia Child Care Subsidy Program vendors, subject to approval, and pursue military child care subsidy participation when eligible. Selected providers must commit to operating for at least one year, subject to their grant agreements.

The county cautions that receiving assistance does not guarantee a child care license. Proposed homes must meet state requirements, including adequate indoor and outdoor space.

Applications will be evaluated competitively using a 100-point scoring system. Applicants need at least 70 points to be considered, with 10 points available for establishing a program in northern Accomack. Final selection also depends on available funding and county review.

Prospective applicants must first complete the preapplication linked on the county’s Accomack Home-Based Child Care Capacity Project webpage. Those meeting the initial requirements will be contacted by a Minus 9 to 5 representative with instructions for the full application.

Incomplete applications will not be considered. County staff will not be available for technical assistance after the Administrator’s Office closes at 5 p.m.

Final selection and applicant notifications are scheduled for Dec. 1–18.