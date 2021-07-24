Angel Shrieves

The Accomack County Electoral Board has appointed Angel Shrieves as the next Registrar/Director of Elections for the remainder of the current unexpired term through 2023. Ms. Shrieves will take her oath of office and begin her term on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Electoral Board advertised the position after Mrs. Patricia White announced her retirement earlier this year. All applications received were reviewed by the Electoral Board earlier this summer and interviews were conducted last month.

Ms. Shrieves is an Eastern Shore native, a graduate of both Nandua High School and Eastern Shore Community College, before earning her Bachelor of Science degree from South University, Savannah, Georgia, in Health Care Management.

Ms. Shrieves has been employed by the Eastern Shore Community Services board since 1999 and held a variety of positions within the organization, the most recent being Health Information Management and Administrative Coordinator. She currently resides in Keller.

Ms. Shrieves will assume her new position and along with the current staff in the Registrar’s Office be ready for early voting which starts on Friday, September 17, 2021 for the November 2, 2021 election.

Additional information related to Virginia Elections can be found: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/.

.