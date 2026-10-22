Accomack educator Dale Spilker featured in statewide Public Education Publication

Accomack County educator Dale Spilker is among 14 people featured in the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2026 Products of Public Education publication, which highlights the contributions of Virginia public school students and graduates.

Spilker, a graduate of Chincoteague Combined School, was recognized for his journey from a student who struggled academically to a welding educator helping others develop skills and confidence, according to Accomack County Public Schools.

Welding was initially his second-choice program. His interest came from wanting to build skateboarding obstacles for himself and his friends. Once he entered the classroom, however, his welding instructor recognized potential Spilker had not yet seen in himself.

Through mentorship and hands-on learning, that interest developed into a career teaching others.

ACPS Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller praised Spilker’s work both as an instructor and a mentor, saying he helps students build character, confidence and a strong work ethic.

“He is a tremendous asset to our school division and a wonderful example of the lasting difference a dedicated teacher can make,” Miller said.

The annual VSBA publication features students and alumni from school divisions across Virginia, representing a range of careers, accomplishments and stages of life.