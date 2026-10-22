Accomack educator Dale Spilker featured in statewide Public Education Publication

October 22, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Accomack County educator Dale Spilker is among 14 people featured in the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2026 Products of Public Education publication, which highlights the contributions of Virginia public school students and graduates.

Spilker, a graduate of Chincoteague Combined School, was recognized for his journey from a student who struggled academically to a welding educator helping others develop skills and confidence, according to Accomack County Public Schools.

Welding was initially his second-choice program. His interest came from wanting to build skateboarding obstacles for himself and his friends. Once he entered the classroom, however, his welding instructor recognized potential Spilker had not yet seen in himself.

Through mentorship and hands-on learning, that interest developed into a career teaching others.

ACPS Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller praised Spilker’s work both as an instructor and a mentor, saying he helps students build character, confidence and a strong work ethic.

“He is a tremendous asset to our school division and a wonderful example of the lasting difference a dedicated teacher can make,” Miller said.

The annual VSBA publication features students and alumni from school divisions across Virginia, representing a range of careers, accomplishments and stages of life.

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

October 22, 2026, 6:27 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
41°F
0 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:17 am
Sunset: 6:16 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber