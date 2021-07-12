On Wednesday, July 14th, the County of Accomack’s Department of Public Safety will be hosting a regional exercise on hurricane preparedness. Emergency Management from Accomack County, Chincoteague, and Northampton will be attending along with additional county departments, the Red Cross, local private and public support agencies, and state and federal disaster response partners. Real data and forecasts provided by partners from the National Weather Service and situational updates will guide discussions on what actions would be taken to best protect residents and property, and what improvements can be made before our next real life event.

Participants:

VDEM

Emergency Management

Battalion Chiefs

Accomack County Administrator

911 Center

Public Works

Sheriff’s Department

Virginia State Police

Health Department

Accomack County Schools

Accomack County Social Services

ANEC

VDOT

ESCC