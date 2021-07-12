On Wednesday, July 14th, the County of Accomack’s Department of Public Safety will be hosting a regional exercise on hurricane preparedness. Emergency Management from Accomack County, Chincoteague, and Northampton will be attending along with additional county departments, the Red Cross, local private and public support agencies, and state and federal disaster response partners. Real data and forecasts provided by partners from the National Weather Service and situational updates will guide discussions on what actions would be taken to best protect residents and property, and what improvements can be made before our next real life event.
Participants:
- VDEM
- Emergency Management
- Battalion Chiefs
- Accomack County Administrator
- 911 Center
- Public Works
- Sheriff’s Department
- Virginia State Police
- Health Department
- Accomack County Schools
- Accomack County Social Services
- ANEC
- VDOT
- ESCC
- Chincoteague EM
- Northampton County EM
- Northampton County Social Services
- Red Cross
- Amateur Radio
- NASA Wallops