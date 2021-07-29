After approximately a month with little to no COVID-19 metrics on the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Department of Health reports Accomack County’s COVID-19 test positives have been back on the rise over the past week.

Accomack has reported 36 additional COVID-19 test positives over the past week. After reporting only one hospitalization in the previous month, three additional hospitalizations have been reported in the last week as well. Only one death has been reported in Accomack since June 13.

Northampton’s COVID-19 numbers remain low. More test positives have been revised downward for Northampton in the past week than new test positives. No new hospitalizations have been reported in the last week. However, Northampton did report its first COVID-19 death yesterday since April 30.

The Virginia Department of Health does not provide metrics on any COVID-19 variants.

