Accomack County waives tipping fees for storm debris disposal

February 26, 2026
Daily News Headlines
Accomack County is waiving tipping fees for vegetative storm debris at its solid waste facilities following the recent storm.

According to a bulletin issued February 25, brush and other vegetative debris related to the storm will be accepted free of charge at the Northern Landfill and the Southern Transfer Station through the close of business on March 13, 2026.

County officials said the temporary waiver is intended to assist residents and contractors with cleanup efforts across the county.

To qualify for the fee waiver, haulers must notify the scale operator prior to dumping that they are delivering storm-related debris.

Officials encourage residents to take advantage of the program during the designated time period as recovery efforts continue.

