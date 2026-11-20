Accomack County is moving forward with a proposed zoning ordinance change that would make it easier to add battery energy storage systems to certain existing solar facilities.

The Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing for December 16th on the proposed amendment, which is intended to bring county regulations into compliance with a new Virginia state law.

The legislation, Senate Bill 443, allows battery energy storage systems to be installed as an accessory use at solar facilities that already have an approved conditional use permit, without requiring a separate conditional use permit for the battery installation.

The proposal applies only to properties with approved solar facilities. Other battery storage projects would remain subject to the county’s existing zoning requirements, including industrial zoning and a conditional use permit.

The proposed amendment also requires battery storage systems to comply with existing county regulations covering fire and public safety, environmental protection, flood control, stormwater management and landscaping.

The Accomack County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal October 14th. No one spoke for or against the amendment.

Commission members voted unanimously, seven to nothing, to recommend approval.