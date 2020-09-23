Accomack County Schools Superintendent W.C. Holland has announced that all Accomack County Public Schools’ students who has chosen full-time virtual learning have the opportunity to pick up meals Monday through Thursday from 4:15 – 4:45 at Pungoteague Elementary School, Accawmacke Elementary School, Metompkin Elementary School, Kegotank Elementary School and Chincoteague Elementary School.

Any children 18 years and younger are also eligible to pick up meals at any of these locations, which includes all Accomack County Public Schools students as well as non-Accomack County Schools’ children 18 and younger.

Parents and guardians are permitted to pick up these meals without their children being present.

