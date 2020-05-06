The Accomack County Treasurer’s office would like to mention some important changes.

Due to COVID19, the due date has been extended for personal property and real estate bills to August 3rd, 2020. No penalties or interest will be assessed on 2020 taxes until after August 3rd 2020. Payments must be made or postmarked on or by August 3rd 2020. Accomack County will be offering a 6 month payment plan option. Please call the office to discuss this option at 757-787-5738, as it is not automatic.

There is also now an an electronic check or E-check option at accomacktax.com. A convenience fee will be applied of $1.50 per transaction for the use of this option and can be significantly less costly than paying by the other options available. This option is available with the same rules applying as when writing a paper check.

Please contact the Accomack County Treasurer’s Office at 757-787-5738 for any questions.

.