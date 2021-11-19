Accomack County is set to receive $260,000 from the Virginia ARPA Tourism Recovery Program Fund. According to County Administrator Mike Mason, the funds are intended to be used by local Destination Marketing Organizations. Locally, these organizations are the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission, the Town of Onancock and the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. The fund comes from a $50,000,000 grant to the Virginia Tourism Authority. The County can also distribute funds to incorporated towns as well.

These funds must be used only for marketing purposes and cannot be used for staffing, maintenance or replacing an existing budget. There is no match requirements and the funds will be distributed to the DMOs by the County.

The County will prepare a plan which must be endorsed by the DMOs in order to be considered.

The funding is expected to be available in early 2022.

