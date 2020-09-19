The Accomack County Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator Mike Mason to pursue a contract that could lead to the creation with as many as 15 WIFI hotspots in residential areas across Accomack County. The staff is working to partner with the Eastern Shore Broadband Authority to install the hotspots in eight or more residential areas that have high densities of public students without home internet.

Each wireless hotspot will provide a bubble cell of coverage with a 200-300 ft. radius around the hub. This will not provide most complexes such as apartments or trailer parks with full coverage. It will only provide service to a limited area. Also, WI-FI doesn’t like obstructions so it is unlikely the proposed local bubbles will be limited inside of residences.

One supervisor asked that the county work with the school board because the school system offers cradle point hotspot locations using school busses as the hubs.

The county hopes to use CARES ACT funds should this project come to fruition,

A map of the current free Wi-Fi hotspots on the Eastern Shore can be seen at the ESVA Chamber’s website.

.