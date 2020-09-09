VMRC licensed charter boats and Coast Guard licensed documented vessels providing passenger service may be eligible for grants up to $5000. Self-employed or small business that have a permanent physical location in Accomack County that did not receive approval or funds from SBA EIDL or PPP funds are eligible to apply.

Eligible businesses must be current on taxes as of March 24 of this year, did not receive unemployment benefits and must fully complete and submit an on-line application. Businesses must be in good standing with the County.

The link will be on the Accomack County web site and will be activated at 10:00 am today and will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, September 14.

For more information and a list of requirements log on to the Accomack County website or call the County Administrator’s office for more information.

These $5000 grants are part of the CARES act funding.

