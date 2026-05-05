Accomack County switches emergency alert system to Everbridge

Accomack County officials are urging residents to sign up for a new emergency alert system designed to deliver critical information quickly and reliably during emergencies.

The county has transitioned to the Everbridge Emergency Notification System, which will be used to notify residents about a range of urgent situations, including severe weather, fires, flooding, and other public safety threats.

Officials say the move is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen public safety, improve community awareness, and ensure timely communication when it matters most.

Residents are encouraged to register for the new system as soon as possible, even if they previously signed up for alerts through the CodeRED Emergency Notification System. County officials emphasized that prior registration does not carry over to Everbridge.

Registration is free and allows users to receive alerts through multiple channels, helping ensure important messages are delivered without delay.

Those interested in signing up can visit the county’s Everbridge portal online. For more information, residents can contact the Accomack County Emergency Management Office at 757-789-3103.

County officials stress that early warning systems can play a critical role in protecting lives and property, and are encouraging all residents to take advantage of the service.