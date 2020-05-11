The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting Wednesday to formally take a position on Phase One. The meeting will be live streamed as other recent meetings have been. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and the live audio will be available on the Accomack County Board of Supervisors web site.
Related Posts
Temperanceville Man Ignores Probation Requirements
November 18, 2017
Last of Virginia tax refund checks mailed
October 16, 2019
Local Conditions
May 11, 2020, 4:26 pm
Partly sunny
63°F
63°F
9 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 47%
wind speed: 9 mph NW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 5:56 am
sunset: 8:02 pm