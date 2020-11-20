At the Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting during the Supervisor Comment portion, Supervisor Robert Crockett thanked Accomack County Voter Registrar Patty White and her staff for their management of the November 3rd General Election. Crockett said that he has received several comments complementing the staff’s performance and the new office space at Sawmill Park. Supervisor Paul Muhle echoed those remarks and added a special thank you to Eastern Shore Post correspondent Nancy Duncan for her informative reply in that publication to several charges by the local Democratic Party on their web site that proved to be unfounded.

