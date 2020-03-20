The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted an electronic meeting Friday afternoon. The meeting was to adopt an ordinance to permit the County to conduct business without the physical presence of Board members during the state of emergency. The ordinance also empowered Donald Hart, the Emergency Services Coordinator to have the authority to conduct emergency operations without prior Board approval. While the electronic medium rule is in effect, the public will be able to submit comments but will not be able to attend the meetings.

Recordings of the meetings will be made available to the public on the Accomack County web site.

The Board passed the ordinance unanimously and continued with discussion about what may happen if further restrictions were established by Governor Northam.