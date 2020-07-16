Deputy County Administrator Rich Morrison told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night that the county received 83 applications in the Watermen Grant Application program. The county awarded 20 grants to eligible watermen. The Small Business Grant Application links went live on Monday July 6 at 10 a.m. Application response was slower than expected.

Morrison said that the same avenues of publicity used for the Watermans grants were used for the Small Business Grants but that right now out of 81 applications, 34 have been determined eligible as of now.

