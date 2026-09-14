Accomack County Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in vehicle burglaries

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to take added precautions following a noticeable increase in vehicle burglaries reported across the community in recent weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, unknown suspects have been checking vehicles, with unlocked vehicles appearing to be a particular target. Items of value are being stolen from vehicles that are left unsecured.

Authorities are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at all times, even when leaving them unattended for only a few minutes. Residents are also encouraged to turn on exterior lighting around their homes, as well-lit properties may discourage people from entering private property or checking parked vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking residents with security cameras to review footage if they learn of a vehicle burglary or theft in their neighborhood. Even if their own property was not targeted, cameras may have captured a suspicious person, vehicle or other activity that could assist investigators.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert for unusual activity and to report anything suspicious as soon as possible. Officials say timely reports can allow deputies to respond while suspicious activity is still taking place and may help prevent additional crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that community awareness and neighbors looking out for one another can play an important role in preventing thefts and assisting law enforcement investigations.