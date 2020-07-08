According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 08:57 a.m. on July 7, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased body at 16303 Main Ridge Rd. on Tangier, Virginia. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered the body of a male subject inside the residence.

The subject was subsequently identified as Gregory K. Eskridge, 68, from Tangier, Virginia.

The body of the decedent has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk, Virginia. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

