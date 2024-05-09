Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Inc. Scholarship Program taking applications

Accomack County Sheriff W. Todd Wessells announced today that the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Inc. Scholarship Program for the 2024-2025 school year is underway. This scholarship was privately funded to provide an opportunity for Accomack County high school seniors and/or current college students seeking a 2-year or 4-year degree in Criminal Justice or related field.

Applications must be submitted with all requested documents to the Board of Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Inc., c/o John P. Custis, 25020 Shore Parkway, Suite 2A, Onley, VA 23418 and mailed in with a postmarked date no later than May 31, 2024.

All students interested in the Sheriff’s Office Foundation Scholarship may contact their School Guidance Office for assistance or may contact Sheriff W. Todd Wessells at (757) 787-1131 with any questions regarding the scholarship program.

.