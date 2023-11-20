Accomack County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Missing Person

November 20, 2023
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing person.   Travis Antreaice Matthews was last seen at Oceanway Market in Tasley at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday ij a 2008 red Kia sedan.  The vehicle was later involved in a vehicle crash on Paige Fisher Road at approximately 9 PM.  Matthews is believed to have left the scene of the crash on foot and was last seen by a witness walking southbound on U.S. 13.

Anyone with information on the location of this individual or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department at 757-787-1131 or 787-824-5666 or tips mauy be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

