The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours Monday in Onancock. They are asking if anyone knows the identity of a man pictured.

If anyone knows this person, please contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

