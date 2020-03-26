According to Sheriff Todd Wessells on March 25, 2020 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a subject who had been shot on Tyler Lane in Accomac, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival they discovered a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by Parksley Fire and Rescue Company where he is listed in stable condition. The subject has been identified as Donald Veney, 46, of Accomac, Virginia.

An investigation into the incident has led to arrest warrants being obtained against Robert James Northan Jr. of Parksley, Virginia(pictured) for attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and Parksley Police Department.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

