Accomack County seeks public input as comprehensive plan update begins

Accomack County is inviting residents to help shape the future of the community as work gets underway on an update to the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

The plan serves as a long-term roadmap, guiding decisions on growth, land use, infrastructure, and investment over the next 10 to 20 years. State law requires localities in Virginia to review and update their comprehensive plans every five years.

Public input will play a key role in the process, with feedback used by staff, the Planning Commission, and the Board of Supervisors as they consider priorities for development, transportation, schools, and environmental protection.

To gather that input, the county has scheduled a series of public workshops and pop-up events across the region.

Two formal workshops will be held in a small-group format. The first this evening, Thursday, April 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Painter Volunteer Fire Company. A second workshop will take place Tuesday, May 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Public Library in Parksley.

In addition, residents can stop by several informal “pop-up” sessions, including this Friday, May 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Arcadia High School during a baseball and softball game, May 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chincoteague Seafood Festival, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Square Office Park in Belle Haven, and May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Corners Plaza in Onley.

The county is also conducting a community survey to gather feedback on growth, development, and future priorities. Surveys must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29, either online or to the Accomack County Planning Office in Accomac.

Officials encourage all residents and stakeholders to participate, noting the plan will influence key decisions on land development, public facilities, transportation improvements, and preservation efforts for years to come.

For more information, residents can contact the Accomack County Department of Planning and Community Development at 757-787-5794 or by email at [email protected].