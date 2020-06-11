Accomack County will be soliciting grant applications from eligible small businesses and waterman that incurred business interruption costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online applications for Watermen will become active on Monday June 15 at 10:00 am. Watermen may be eligible for grants up to $5000. Self employed watermen or businesses that employ watermen that have a physical location in Accomack County and that did not receive approval or funds from the Small Business Administration’s. EIDL or PPP grants and loans are eligible to apply.

Online applications must be submitted by Wednesday June 17 by 5 p.m. in order to be considered. Funding will be made on a first come first served basis, and only one grant per waterman or business that employs watermen may be awarded. An on-line application form and submittal is required to be considered. The County expects to award 20 grants to watermen.

Click here to apply online at Accomack County’s website.