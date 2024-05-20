Accomack County Schools to hold Town Hall Meeting

The Accomack County School System will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Monday June 3 at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School. Parents, students, staff, and community memebers are invited to meet with the Superintendent and School Board members to discuss an important topic, which impacts our entire school community which is start times. Your input is invaluable as we consider adjustments to our current schedule.

During the meeting, research, potential benefits, and challenges of altering school start times, as well as your thoughts and opinions on how any changes might affect you or your family. Your participation will help us make informed decisions, which will impact the academic and social emotional learning of our students.

.