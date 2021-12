The Accomack County School Board approved at the Tuesday, December 7, 2021 meeting to extend the Winter Vacation three (3) additional days (Monday, December 20, Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 22) for all students and 10-month employees. The Winter Vacation will begin on Monday, December 20, and end on Friday, December 31, 2021. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022.

