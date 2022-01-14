Superintendent Chris Holland announces that Accomack County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Classes will resume a regular schedule on Tuesday, January 18.
Related Posts
Accomack County to serve as disbursement agent for Onancock grant
December 19, 2020
Matthews Pleads Guilty to Selling Cocaine
December 17, 2017
Chincoteague Chamber Hosts Annual Award Luncheon
May 22, 2019
Local Conditions
January 14, 2022, 12:15 pm
Sunny
41°F
41°F
11 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 11 mph N
wind gusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:17 am
sunset: 5:07 pm
1 hour ago
2022 United Way Campaign underway - Shore Daily NewsThanks to a generous gift, hundreds on the Eastern Shore of Virginia will receive services that they may be able to access otherwise. In December, Bill and Coni Chandler and Stella Rohde donated four...