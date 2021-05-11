The Accomack County School System has announced that things will be much closer to normal when students return from summer vacation. On Shore Talk Monday, Dr. Rhonda Hall said that students will be back in the classroom but there will still be a virtual option available.

Dr. Hall said that the availability of the virtual option will depend on the student meeting certain criteria.

Parent surveys are in the mail and all parents, whether you wish to access the virtual option or not, need to return the survey as soon as possible. This will give the school system the information needed to plan for the opening of schools in September.