Accomack County Schools open today

In Accomack County, the first day for students is Tuesday, September 8th, following Labor Day. Accomack’s approved calendar includes 180 instructional days, with the final day scheduled for June 11th, 2027.

Looking ahead, Accomack County students will be off for Thanksgiving November 25th through the 27th, followed by winter vacation from December 23rd through January 1st.

Spring vacation in Accomack is scheduled for March 25th through March 29th, with Memorial Day observed May 31st.

Accomack also has several scheduled two-hour early dismissal days during the school year. Those include September 23rd, November 24th, December 22nd, January 27th, March 24th, April 21st, May 28th and June 10th.

In Northampton County, opthe major breaks include Thanksgiving vacation November 23rd through the 27th, winter break December 21st through January 1st, and spring break March 29th through April 2nd. The last day of school is scheduled for June 11th.

Parents should check with their individual schools for bus schedules, meal information, athletic schedules and any changes to dismissal times.

And with school buses and students returning to area roads, motorists are reminded to slow down in school zones and never pass a stopped school bus with its warning lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Northampton County schools completed their first week on classes having opened on August 24.