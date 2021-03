At the Accomack County School Board work session Tuesday, the Board voted to follow the recommendation of Superintendent Chris Holland and add two more days to this year’s Spring Vacation. This will apply to all students and staff.

The Spring vacation will begin Monday, March 29 and go through Friday April 2.

Holland said that the staff has worked hard amid all of the changes that had to be made due to the pandemic and they deserve a little extra down time.

.