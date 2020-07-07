WC. Holland, Superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools, announces that our Food Service will begin our summer meal service next Monday, July 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at five of our school locations. Meal pickups will also take place on Wednesdays at the same times and locations. Service will be drive-up style, and you must get out of your vehicles to pick up meals from the serving tables. (Please wear masks and practice social distancing.) Serving sites will include Chincoteague Elementary School, Arcadia High School, Metompkin Elementary School, Nandua Middle School, and Tangier Combined School. On Mondays, we will serve four meals (Two Breakfasts & Two Lunches), and on Wednesdays, we will serve six meals (Three Breakfasts & Three Lunches). ALL STUDENTS 18 OR YOUNGER ARE ELIGIBLE FOR MEAL PICKUP. KIDS DO NOT NEED TO BE ENROLLED IN ACCOMACK COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE! We look forward to seeing you! If you have any questions, call Brandyn Burkholder at the Food Service Department at 757-854-1519.

