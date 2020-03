The Accomack County School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday March 31, 2020. The meeting will be held at Accawmacke Elementary School in Accomac. Starting at 6:30 pm. This meeting will be closed to the public, but will be streamed live by accessing the following link and clicking the Live tab: www.co.accomack.va.us/how-do-i/listen-to-meeting-audio

