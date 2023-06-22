According to Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Crockett, the Accomack County School Board has voted to send out requests to arcitectual firms for proposals to renovate the old Accomack Elementary School. Residents of the town of Accomack have been attempting to convince the School Board to renovate the building which has been a part of the town for over 80 years. The School Board is looking to use the building for office space and the auditorium for both School Board and Board of Supervisors meetings. If successful, the move would open up space in the current County office building and give the School System more room for its operations. It would also create a larger space for citizens to attend Board meetings.