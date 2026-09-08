Accomack County School Board accepting applications for Dist 1 School Board replacement

September 8, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Accomack County Public Schools

Accomack County residents in School Board District One have an opportunity to apply for appointment to the vacant seat created by the resignation of the district’s representative.

The Accomack County School Board says the vacancy became effective August 26th when Jesse Speidel submitted his letter of resignation.

Qualified voters who live in District One and are interested in serving on the board must submit a statement of interest, limited to 300 words, along with a resume.

Applications must be submitted to School Board Clerk Danielle Clark by five p-m Friday, September 11th.

Applications can be mailed to the Accomack County School Board at Post Office Box 330 in Accomac, or submitted by email to Danielle Clark at danielle dot clark at accomack dot k-12 dot va dot U-S.

The School Board will announce the names of everyone being considered for the appointment, and make their resumes and statements of interest available, at the board’s September 15th meeting.

The public will also have an opportunity to comment on the candidates during that meeting.

State law requires school board appointees to be qualified voters and bona fide residents of the district they represent. Virginia law also requires a public hearing before a school board member can be appointed.

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The District One seat is currently listed as vacant on the Accomack County Public Schools website.

There is an important distinction concerning what happens after the interim appointment.

Because Accomack’s school board is elected, Virginia election law requires the school board to petition the Circuit Court for a special election to fill a vacancy in an elected local office. The special election is generally held on the date of the next general election, with the winner serving the remainder of the unexpired term.

The next regular Accomack County School Board meeting is scheduled for September 15th.

For information about the vacancy or application process, residents can contact School Board Clerk Danielle Clark at 757-787-5754.

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