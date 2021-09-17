Accomack County revenues are up over the same period last year. County Finance Director Margaret Lindsay told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday that numbers show that collections from the real estate taxes was up 1.5% for the first half but down 1% for the second half billed in June, which puts the total just a little above budget.

Personal property collections were up 1.2% in the December billing, but down 5% in the June billing.

The to date sales tax figure reflect an increase of 7.4% over last year. Lindsay did say that she wondered if the increase reflected higher prices or more retail sales.

The transient occupancy tax was up a whopping 44% over last year. Lindsay said this reflected higher rental rates and an influx of visitors following the COVID shut downs.

Overall revenues are up 9.6% over 2020.

