The Eastern Shore experienced another quiet report on Saturday morning, as the only changed metric was Accomack County reporting two new COVID-19 cases. Accomack’s hospitals and deaths remained unchanged, at 71 and 14.

All of Northampton’s metrics were unmoved, with 269 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

According to the Eastern Shore Health District, there have been 35 confirmed cases on the Eastern Shore in the past two weeks including today’s report.

The Eastern Shore processed 41 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 4.87%.

Virginia reported 634 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 58,611, with 43 new probable COVID-19 cases, bringing that total of 2,636.

The Virginia Department of Health added 49 new COVID-19 hospitalizations to its count, and probable hospitalizations remained at 36. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports falling current hospitalizations across the board, confirmed hospitalizations fell by 24 to 535 and pending test result fell by 11 to 284.

24 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday morning, for an overall total of 1,620. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 104.

Virginia processed 11,420 tests Saturday morning, for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

.