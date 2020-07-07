The only Eastern Shore metric that changed in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health was the removal of two cases from Accomack County’s total case count.

The Eastern Shore processed 45 tests in Tuesday’s numbers.

Virginia reported 611 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, for an overall case count of 63,339, with 27 new probable cases added as well, for an overall total of 1,790.

76 new hospitalizations were added to the overall count from the VDH, for a total of 6,470, with one additional probable hospitalization, for a new total of 42. Current hospitalizations ticked up Tuesday according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 24 to 589 and pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 95 to 313 statewide. Virginia has over 4,000 available hospital beds.

The VDH also added 28 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday morning, for an overall total of 1,775, probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged.

Virginia processed 12,977 tests Tuesday morning, for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

.