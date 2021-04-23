Accomack County reported four additional COVID-19 test positives. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 86 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

Virginia reported 1,042 additional COVID-19 test positives and 298 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 25 to 924 statewide.

13 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,293 tests for a test positive rate of 4.1%.

