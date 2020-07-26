Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 83 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.6%.

Virginia reported 913 confirmed test positives Sunday morning, and 45 additional probable COVID cases.

22 additional hospitalizations were reported by the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia fell by four.

Virginia added three additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,752 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 5.14%.

Governor Ralph Northam posted the following on Facebook Saturday afternoon: “We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend––if the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus.‬ Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don’t have to move back. Be smart and stay safe.”

