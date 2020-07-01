The Eastern Shore only reported one new case and hospitalization in Wednesday’s numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County was attributed both the additional case and hospitalization, bringing its case count to 1,043 and hospitalization count to 72. Accomack’s deaths remained unchanged at 14.

All of Northampton’s metrics remained unchanged.

According to Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District, the Eastern Shore reported in today’s numbers the negative test results from the community testing event held in April.

Virginia reported 404 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s overall case count to 60,528. Virginia also added 12 additional probable COVID-19 cases, for a new totla of 2,675.

59 new confirmed hospitalizations were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, for an overall total of 6,228. Probable COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia remained unmoved at 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 535 but pending test result current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by two to 357.

Virginia added 23 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total of 1,681. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 105. 1,077 of Virginia’s deaths have been in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 13,587 tests in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.%.

