Accomack County reported one fewer COVID-19 test positive Sunday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 86 tests in Sunday’s reports.

Virginia reported 770 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning with 120 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13, back below the 700 mark, to 690 statewide. Virginia has more than 3,900 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

11 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday morning statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,398 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

