Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive and one additional hospitalization in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 198 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of .5%.

Virginia reported 777 additional COVID-19 test positives with 105 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID hospitalizations statewide increased by 32 to 800. Virginia has more than 3,700 hospital beds available for COVID patients.

11 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday morning with no additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 10,155 tests for a test positive rate of 7.65%.

.