Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 case in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved.

Virginia added 792 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 44 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Associations reports statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 968.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday morning statewide.

