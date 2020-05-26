Accomack County jumped 27 in Tuesday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health. The County’s total case count since the beginning of March now stands at 758. Accomack also reported one new hospitalization, for an overall total of 42, and reported no new deaths, which remained at 11.

Northampton County added five new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total since early March of 221. Hospitalizations and deaths in Northampton remain unchanged, at 21 and 17.

The Eastern Shore’s outbreaks remain unchanged at nine, as does the case rate ranking of Accomack and Northampton County in Virginia.

These results are from 97 tests, for a test positive rate of 32%.

Virginia reported another large case increase Tuesday, adding 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s overall total since the beginning of March to 37,440, which 65 probable additions, for a total of 1,902.

Virginia also added 55 new hospitalizations, bringing the state’s total of 4,294, and one additional probable hospitalizations, for 31 total. Current hospitalizations have ticked up for a second day. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed and pending result COVID-19 patients are up approximately 28 Tuesday, for a statewide total of 1,403, and confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 29, for a total of 991. Currently, Virginia’s hospitals have 4,516 available beds for COVID-19.

There were 17 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in this morning’s report, for an overall total of 1,175, and 11 new probable COVID-10 deaths, for a total of 61.

Virginia’s numbers are the result of 8,366 tests, for a test positive rate of 18.5%.

